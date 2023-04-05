Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 278,534 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 237,158 shares.The stock last traded at $4.77 and had previously closed at $4.75.

ORLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins dropped their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 100,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 448,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Orla Mining by 17.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orla Mining Ltd. is a capital pool company, which engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its material gold projects include Camino Rojo, South Railroad, and Cerro Quema. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

