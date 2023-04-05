Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 278,534 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 237,158 shares.The stock last traded at $4.77 and had previously closed at $4.75.
ORLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins dropped their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.
The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Orla Mining Ltd. is a capital pool company, which engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its material gold projects include Camino Rojo, South Railroad, and Cerro Quema. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
