Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). 30,673,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 12,849,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Oriole Resources Stock Up 16.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.14. The company has a market cap of £3.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Oriole Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oriole Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriole Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.