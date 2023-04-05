Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.0863 on Major Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.0863 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $59.57 million and $1.50 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008247 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025321 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00030013 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018647 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003446 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,027.11 or 0.99946423 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

