Orbit Chain One Day Trading Volume Hits $449,279.46 (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbit Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0962 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $61.57 million and approximately $449,279.46 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain launched on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 952,770,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 639,864,545 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

