Optimism (OP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $144.59 Million

Optimism (OP) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Optimism has a total market capitalization of $719.57 million and $144.59 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for $2.29 or 0.00008076 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Optimism has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Optimism

Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,844,141 tokens. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

