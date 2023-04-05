OpenBlox (OBX) Price Down 21.6% Over Last Week

OpenBlox (OBX) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. OpenBlox has a total market cap of $75.30 million and $351,438.60 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenBlox token can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OpenBlox Profile

OpenBlox’s launch date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenBlox using one of the exchanges listed above.

