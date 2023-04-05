Ontology Gas (ONG) Trading 8% Higher This Week

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Ontology Gas has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology Gas token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001057 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology Gas has a total market cap of $102.14 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology Gas Profile

Ontology Gas was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,792,143 tokens. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public blockchain platform that enables the customization of public blockchains for various applications. It combines different features, including identity verification, data exchange, procedure protocols, smart contract system support, and more. The platform has its own token called Ontology Gas (ONG), which serves as the platform gas. The platform uses a dual token model where ONT is the coin for staking in consensus, while ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.”

