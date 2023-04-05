Oleg Shchegolev Sells 11,201 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 11,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $110,105.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,083,331 shares in the company, valued at $40,139,143.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 16th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 1,000,000 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $8,600,000.00.
Semrush Price Performance
SEMR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.29. 277,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,713. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Semrush from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.
About Semrush
Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Semrush (SEMR)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.