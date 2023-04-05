Oleg Shchegolev Sells 11,201 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 11,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $110,105.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,083,331 shares in the company, valued at $40,139,143.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, March 16th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 1,000,000 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $8,600,000.00.

SEMR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.29. 277,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,713. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Semrush in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush in the third quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 260.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Semrush during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Semrush by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Semrush from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

