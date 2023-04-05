Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,325,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,314 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,027,000 after purchasing an additional 176,368 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 803,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,889,000 after purchasing an additional 82,557 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after acquiring an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $6.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.35. The stock had a trading volume of 267,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,571. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $381.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

