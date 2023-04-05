Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) is Barton Investment Management’s 9th Largest Position

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,978 shares during the quarter. Okta makes up about 3.3% of Barton Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Okta were worth $16,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,697,000 after purchasing an additional 237,961 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Okta by 7.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,774,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,648,000 after buying an additional 267,321 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC grew its position in Okta by 10.9% during the third quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC now owns 2,729,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,200,000 after buying an additional 267,213 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Okta by 394.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,674,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,219,000 after buying an additional 1,335,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Okta by 23.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,677,000 after buying an additional 253,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,616.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $180,136.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,690.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,616.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,383 shares of company stock worth $526,343 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Price Performance

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $80.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.66 and its 200 day moving average is $66.00. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $153.08.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. The company had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.99 million. Research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Okta from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

