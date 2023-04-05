Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Trading 6.7% Higher

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.02 and last traded at $8.89. 198,665 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 787,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oil States International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Oil States International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Oil States International from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday.

Oil States International Stock Down 6.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.63 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Oil States International’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 17,123 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 77,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 55,327 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of manufactured products and services used in the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry, as well as in the industrial and military sectors. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

