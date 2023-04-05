Oikos Holdings LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Oikos Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 235,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,592,000. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Oikos Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,129. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average of $32.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

