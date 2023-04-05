OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.31

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 stock opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $25.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71.

