OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Shares Up 1.2%

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.15 and last traded at $33.15. 278 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCINF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of OCI in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of OCI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OCI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Get OCI alerts:

OCI Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.98.

OCI Company Profile

OCI NV is a holding company, which engages production and distribution of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Methanol U.S., Methanol Europe, Nitrogen U.S., Nitrogen Europe, Fertiglobe, and Othesr. The Methanol U.S.

Further Reading

