Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance

JRI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.71. 11,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,846. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $15.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 46.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

