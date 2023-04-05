Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance
JRI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.71. 11,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,846. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $15.40.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
