Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NAD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.48. 65,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,730. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $13.37.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

