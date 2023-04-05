Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:JPS)

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JPS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.26. 461,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,260. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $8.39.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPS. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 158,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in the business of enhancing portfolio value relative to the market for preferred securities by investing in securities and sectors that the fund’s sub-adviser believes are underrated or undervalued. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

