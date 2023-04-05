Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NRK)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NRK traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,272. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 262,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 153,371 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 481,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 43,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 95,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

