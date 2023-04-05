Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NXJ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.72. 13,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,934. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 479,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 99,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 545.5% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 199,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 168,793 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

