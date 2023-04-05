Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

NMI traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 24,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,681. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $10.61.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 29.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 30,760 shares during the last quarter. 15.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

