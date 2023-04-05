Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NMZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.93. 73,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,412. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMZ. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $294,000.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

