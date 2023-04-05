Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on May 1st

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.13. 879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,668. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 166,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 20,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 163.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

