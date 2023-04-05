Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.31

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.31 and last traded at $34.21, with a volume of 243255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.07.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.16.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NULV. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 115.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 52.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 22,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,311,000 after buying an additional 226,716 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.