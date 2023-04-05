Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Price Performance
JQC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.01. 307,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,491. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $6.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC)
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.