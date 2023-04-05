Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

JQC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.01. 307,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,491. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $6.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $67,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

