Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:JHAA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.21. 4,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,775. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHAA. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at about $848,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 332.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

