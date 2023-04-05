Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NAC traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $11.04. 125,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,423. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

