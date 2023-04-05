NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) Stock Price Down 5%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) dropped 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.22. Approximately 207,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,065,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
NovaGold Resources Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 33.17, a quick ratio of 33.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.
NovaGold Resources Company Profile
NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NovaGold Resources (NG)
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.