NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) Stock Price Down 5%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) dropped 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.22. Approximately 207,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,065,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 33.17, a quick ratio of 33.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

