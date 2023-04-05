NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Trading 3% Higher

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) traded up 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.29 and last traded at $60.24. 76,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 383,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Guggenheim cut NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NorthWestern to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

NorthWestern Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

NorthWestern Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at NorthWestern

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.77%.

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $160,328.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NorthWestern

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in NorthWestern by 49.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,267,000 after buying an additional 1,690,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in NorthWestern by 42.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,792,000 after buying an additional 711,238 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,285,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,637,000 after buying an additional 660,491 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth $35,293,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in NorthWestern by 2,214.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 340,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after buying an additional 325,591 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

