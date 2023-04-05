NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.50.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NWH.UN stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.27. 494,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,495. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.06. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$8.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.95.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.