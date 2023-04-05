Northstar Group Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Northstar Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,336 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises about 1.2% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Northstar Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $24.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.50.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

