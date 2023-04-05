Northstar Group Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Northstar Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.4 %

MDLZ opened at $70.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $70.65.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.