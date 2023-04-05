Northstar Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Northstar Group Inc. trimmed its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $732,388.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SJM opened at $155.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.87. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.09.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

