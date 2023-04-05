Northstar Group Inc. Lowers Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Northstar Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,984 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $192,308,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
