Northstar Group Inc. Lowers Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Northstar Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,984 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $192,308,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.