Northstar Group Inc. Has $9.69 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,232 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.7% of Northstar Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

Shares of COST opened at $497.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $220.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $495.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.