Northstar Group Inc. Has $572,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,026 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,170,000 after acquiring an additional 107,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,727,000 after acquiring an additional 143,095 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,433,000 after acquiring an additional 119,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,468,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $319.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.52. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $368.54.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

