Northstar Group Inc. Has $434,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Northstar Group Inc. cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $247.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.89 and its 200-day moving average is $254.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

