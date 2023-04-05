Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stake Boosted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 25,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 103.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,822,000 after purchasing an additional 121,864 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 12.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Nordson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

Nordson Price Performance

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,502. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NDSN traded down $3.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.68. The stock had a trading volume of 58,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $251.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Further Reading

