NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Major Shareholder Acquires $285,895.04 in Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 277,568 shares of NN stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,895.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,921,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,362.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 61,837 shares of NN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $63,073.74.

NN Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 220,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,704. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. NN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $3.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NN

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NN in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in NN by 26.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NN by 1.6% in the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 4,139,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in NN by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,284,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Corre Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NN by 1.2% during the third quarter. Corre Partners Management LLC now owns 5,488,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 62,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NN by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 86,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

