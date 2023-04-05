NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.73 and last traded at $36.73. 213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NNGPF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

NN Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average is $41.40.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products. The Netherlands Non-Life segment covers non-life insurance products such as disability and accident, fire, motor, and transport.

