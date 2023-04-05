Nkcfo LLC Takes $102,000 Position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SILV. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 117,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 117,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEMKT SILV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,009. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SilverCrest Metals ( NYSEMKT:SILV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $40.79 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SILV. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Desjardins decreased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

