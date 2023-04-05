Nkcfo LLC Acquires New Holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 109,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Deer Park Road Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,705,000.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SIL stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.54. 263,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.93. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $40.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.