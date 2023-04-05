Nkcfo LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Nkcfo LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 160,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 27.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 123,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 26,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 45.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,512,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.89.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $32.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600,826. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average of $32.43. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 15.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.391 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

