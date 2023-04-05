NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 6.9%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 27,568,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 44,971,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

NIO has been the subject of several research reports. China Renaissance reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.52.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 637.9% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 988.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

