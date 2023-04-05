NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 6.9%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 27,568,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 44,971,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.
NIO has been the subject of several research reports. China Renaissance reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.52.
The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.35.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
