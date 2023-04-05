Next Level Private LLC Takes $302,000 Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSEC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,936,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,349,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after buying an additional 195,707 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 150,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 141,635 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 351,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 124,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital Price Performance

Prospect Capital stock remained flat at $6.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 456,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.02. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.19.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $212.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSEC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.