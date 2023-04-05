Next Level Private LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $63.58. 2,160,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,176. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.61. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $75.63.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

