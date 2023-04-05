Next Level Private LLC Invests $835,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,638,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,628,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,403.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,745,000 after purchasing an additional 155,128 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 301,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,757,000 after purchasing an additional 137,704 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $131.91. 166,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.26 and its 200-day moving average is $135.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

