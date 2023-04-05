Next Level Private LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Next Level Private LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sharper & Granite LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 2,693.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P China ETF stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,679. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.51. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $93.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.94.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

