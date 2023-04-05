Next Level Private LLC Buys 798 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Next Level Private LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 2.1% of Next Level Private LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after buying an additional 1,709,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,318,730,000 after purchasing an additional 206,814 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,020,000 after purchasing an additional 77,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,935,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,235,000 after purchasing an additional 255,499 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,168. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.75 billion, a PE ratio of 74.77, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Stories

