Next Level Private LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Next Level Private LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Next Level Private LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,885 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $292,339,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,216,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,874,000 after purchasing an additional 625,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,607,000 after purchasing an additional 543,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $138.31. 775,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,498. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.36. The company has a market capitalization of $97.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

