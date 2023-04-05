Next Level Private LLC Acquires 822 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Next Level Private LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.93. 294,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.29. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $249.15.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.